Below is a list of road closures slated for this week (June 20 to June 26).

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAʻIKŪ TO HĀNA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic until further notice beginning March 18, 2020. The local access restriction is being put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5 on Monday evening, June 22 through Friday morning, June 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

3) HĀNA

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5 on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drilling work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 18.5 and 20, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road striping and sign installation.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21 on Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Keanu Street and HI-380 S, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping/paving and sign installation.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) MAKAWAO

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction near mile marker 16 on Tuesday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 7.1 on Thursday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

2) KULA

Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction near mile marker 7 on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.