Minit Medical is conducting drive-through testing this week at three different locations on Maui. Testing will take place at the following times and locations:

• Wednesday: Lahaina Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Thursday: South Maui Community Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and

• Friday: Keōpūolani Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both diagnostic and antibody testing will be available. Further details are expected to be released this week.