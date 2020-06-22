Maui Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing, June 24-26June 22, 2020, 7:35 AM HST · Updated June 22, 7:35 AM 1 Comment
Minit Medical is conducting drive-through testing this week at three different locations on Maui. Testing will take place at the following times and locations:
• Wednesday: Lahaina Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Thursday: South Maui Community Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and
• Friday: Keōpūolani Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both diagnostic and antibody testing will be available. Further details are expected to be released this week.