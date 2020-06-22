Maui Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing, June 24-26

Minit Medical is conducting drive-through testing this week at three different locations on Maui.  Testing will take place at the following times and locations:
• Wednesday: Lahaina Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Thursday: South Maui Community Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and
• Friday: Keōpūolani Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both diagnostic and antibody testing will be available. Further details are expected to be released this week.

Drive Through COVID-19 testing site in Kahului, Maui. (4.9.20) Courtesy photo.

