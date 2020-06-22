The Wailea Blue Course will close on July 6, 2020, until further notice. Course executives say the closure is “a result of devastating economic conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Wailea Golf Club will continue to maintain the Blue Course and intends to reopen it when the economy improves.

“This was an extraordinarily painful decision for us – we explored every option we could think of – but there’s just no way we can sustain our current level of operations under present conditions,” said Anne Takabuki, president, Wailea Golf. “We are very grateful to our loyal customers and hard-working employees, and are planning to reopen the Blue as soon as we are able.”

After being temporarily shut down by emergency public health orders, the Wailea Golf Club began welcoming back kamaʻāina customers in early May, “however, the combination of fewer rounds being played and the continued loss of Maui’s visitor markets has taken a heavy toll,” company representatives say.

“The sustained shutdown of Hawaiʻi’s travel industry has been terrible, for us and for many others on Maui,” said Barry Helle, general manager, Wailea Blue Course. “I know it’s a very complex and difficult situation, but we are imploring Governor Ige and our elected leaders to please do everything in their power to enable visitors to return to our islands sooner rather than later.”

The Wailea Gold and Emerald Courses remain open for play, with kamaʻāina rates available. Tee times may be booked by calling (808) 875-7450.