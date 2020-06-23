The County of Maui reminds residents that rental assistance may be available to those who have lost their job or have reduced income by more than 25% as a direct result of COVID-19.

To be eligible, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. The rental subsidy is based on income and program limits include:

1 Person – $41,040

2 People – $46,860

3 People – $52,740

4 People – $58,560

5 People – $63,300

6 People – $67,980

7 People – $72,660

8 People – $77,340

This Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program is made possible through a HUD Federal Block Grant through the HOME Program.

For more information, contact Family Life Center Maui at (808) 877-0880 or visit www.flcmaui.org/COVID.