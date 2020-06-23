Housing Rental Assistance Available for Maui Residents Impacted by COVID-19

June 23, 2020, 5:36 PM HST · Updated June 23, 5:36 PM
0 Comments
×

The County of Maui reminds residents that rental assistance may be available to those who have lost their job or have reduced income by more than 25% as a direct result of COVID-19.

To be eligible, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.  The rental subsidy is based on income and program limits include:

  • 1 Person – $41,040
  • 2 People – $46,860
  • 3 People – $52,740
  • 4 People – $58,560
  • 5 People – $63,300
  • 6 People – $67,980
  • 7 People – $72,660
  • 8 People – $77,340
SPONSORED VIDEO

This Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program is made possible through a HUD Federal Block Grant through the HOME Program.

For more information, contact Family Life Center Maui at (808) 877-0880 or visit www.flcmaui.org/COVID.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments