Housing Rental Assistance Available for Maui Residents Impacted by COVID-19
June 23, 2020
The County of Maui reminds residents that rental assistance may be available to those who have lost their job or have reduced income by more than 25% as a direct result of COVID-19.
To be eligible, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. The rental subsidy is based on income and program limits include:
- 1 Person – $41,040
- 2 People – $46,860
- 3 People – $52,740
- 4 People – $58,560
- 5 People – $63,300
- 6 People – $67,980
- 7 People – $72,660
- 8 People – $77,340
This Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program is made possible through a HUD Federal Block Grant through the HOME Program.
For more information, contact Family Life Center Maui at (808) 877-0880 or visit www.flcmaui.org/COVID.