June 23, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 23, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 23, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov