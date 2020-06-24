Maui Councilmember Tasha Kama of Kahului hosts a Kūkākūkā informal talk story session on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Maui Sunday Market in Kahului from 4 to 8 p.m.

“I look forward to hearing from community members about how they’re doing as they are going through COVID-19, their concerns for their families, as well as their ideas as to how county government can support them in their efforts to sustain themselves,” said Councilmember Kama. “Now, more than ever, it is important that we stay connected with our families, peers and friends so we can continue to lift each other up.”

The Maui Sunday Market is held at Kahului Shopping Center, 65 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue. Admission and parking are free.