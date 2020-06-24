+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Fork & Salad Kīhei, a farm-to-table, fast-casual eatery reopens today, June 24 in the Azeka Mauka Shopping Center, after closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Fork & Salad’s Kahului store near Target has been reopen since May 4. Both Maui locations offer takeout and socially-distanced dine-in service between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., featuring signature salads, sandwiches, wraps, add-on proteins, build-your-own options, soup, beverages, retail dressings and a new local produce grocery service.

As part of the restaurant’s enhanced safety measures, employees undergo temperature checks at the start of every shift, and are required to wear masks and gloves. Guests must wear face coverings upon entering/exiting the store, and while in line. Tables and line spaces remain six feet apart.

“Kīhei is Fork & Salad’s first home, where we proudly launched on Maui in July 2016,” said chef/co-owner Travis Morrin. “We are so happy to once again serve our loyal South side customers, who have been so patient and understanding during these uncertain times. We’ve put our energy into making Fork & Salad the best it can be, and are even rolling out a few new menu options as we reopen.”

“Supporting local agriculture is both a passion and a mission for us,” adds Morrin. “With that in mind, we’re proud to unveil the Kumu Farms Papaya Seed Dressing and hope folks will give it a try in both Kīhei and Kahului.”

The dressings are also available in 14-oz. mason jars as part of Fork & Salad’s grocery service, which also features housemade soups and locally-grown produce. Customers can order on the app/website or in person, and take these home along with their food items at both locations.

The locally-owned business encourages customers to download its free mobile app for easy, advanced ordering. For a limited time, Fork & Salad will be offering 25% off orders that are placed on the app and website. Customers can type in promo code FORKYEAH on the virtual checkout page.