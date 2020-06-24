Maui police responded to 7 burglaries, 7 vehicle thefts and 6 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 14 to June 20, 2020. 8

Burglaries decreased 13 percent from the week before, when 8 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts rose 40 percent from the week before when 5 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 25 percent from the week before, when 8 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Sunday, June 14, 2:38 a.m.: 3200 Block of Luahine Place, Haʻikū. Residential, attempted entry. Tuesday, June 16, 2:22 a.m.: 100 Block of Heaaula Place, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 18, 2:29 a.m.: 700 Block of W Kuiaha Road, Haʻikū. Residential, attempted entry.

Saturday, June 20, 8:55 p.m.: 2300 Block of Kokomo Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Hāliʻimaile:

Sunday, June 14, 6:57 p.m.: 1600 Block of Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Saturday, June 20, 11:33 a.m.: 2500 Block of Kekaha Drive, Kāʻanapali. Residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Wednesday, June 17, 2:36 a.m.: 400 Block of Molokaʻi Hema Street, Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

7 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Friday, June 19, 12:15 p.m.: 275 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Toyota, grey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, June 14, 1:25 p.m.: 100 Block of Mehani Circle, Kīhei. Mercury, black.

Lahaina:

Sunday, June 14, 10:02 p.m.: 1037 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Hale Mahaolu Lahaina Surf. Dodge, maroon.

Monday, June 15, 8:22 a.m.: 1300 Block of Front Street, Lahaina. GMC, maroon.

Pāʻia:

Monday, June 15, 8:19 a.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Bay Park. Nissan, gold.

Waiʻehu:

Monday, June 15, 3:33 p.m.: 600 Block of Kaʻae Road, Waiʻehu. Honda, black/blue.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 15, 8:42 a.m.: 2000 Block of Main Street, Wailuku. Ford, gold.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, June 15, 8:46 a.m.: 153 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at TJ Maxx. Toyota, gold.

Wednesday, June 17, 2:45 p.m.: 50 Vevau St., Kahului at Waterfront Apartments. BMW, white. Saturday, June 20, 7:04 p.m.: 433 Kele St., Kahului at Krispy Kreme. Toyota, green.

Lahaina:

Sunday, June 14, 9:46 a.m.: 1400 Block of Limahana Circle, Lahaina at Opukea. Chevrolet, silver.

Wailuku: