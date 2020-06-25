The law that had allowed free parking for electric vehicles at state airports and at most state and county parking lots and meters, is scheduled to sunset at the end of this month.

Act 168 Session Laws of Hawaiʻi enacted in 2012, and is scheduled to be repealed on June 30, 2020.

Electric vehicles have been able to park at airports free of charge for the past eight years. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notes that electric vehicle owners will be assessed the parking fee at the airports and any other lot or metered area that was previously free beginning 12 a.m. on July 1, 2020.

Act 168 also exempted EV’s with electric vehicle license plates from High Occupancy Vehicle lane restrictions, such as Oʻahu’s Zipper Lane, even with a single occupant in their vehicle. HDOT Highways Division is working to continue this exemption past the sunset of Act 168 as it is supported by the Federal Highway Administration.

To read the Hawaii law applying to electric vehicles please click here.