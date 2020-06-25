June 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 25, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 25, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments