June 26, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 26, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 26, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
North Shore
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Central Maui
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind.
East Maui
Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 3 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov