There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind.

East Maui

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 3 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

