Minit Medical Urgent Care conducted 179 antibody tests and 106 PCR diagnostic tests over the course of three days in West, South and Central Maui.

The tests were conducted during a series of drive through clinics between June 24 and 26, 2020.

“Mahalo again to Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide drive-through testing for our residents in multiple areas,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “I also want to thank Parks and Recreation and Maui Police Department for continuing to support our efforts. We know these testing efforts will be key in our ongoing COVID-19 emergency response.”

Minit Medical will be calling individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Those who would like to get tested are encouraged to call their primary care physician or visit one of the many local medical providers available.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov.