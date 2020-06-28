June 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 28, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 28, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments