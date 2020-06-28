June 28, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 28, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 28, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers between noon and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
South Side
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 13 mph.
Central Maui
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light north northeast wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Upcountry
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov