June 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 28, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 28, 5:00 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

High Surf Advisory issued June 28 at 3:42AM HST until June 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers between noon and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

South Side

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light north northeast wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Upcountry

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

