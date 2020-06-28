Apolonio Tabangcura

April 28, 1926 – June 20, 2020

Apolonio Tabangcura, 94 of Kahului, Maui, passed away peacefully, on June 20 2020, at home with his family. He was born on April 28, 1926, in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Christ the King Church in Kahului; mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery, main cemetery section.

Apolonio was a retired Irrigator at HC&S. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Garcia Tabangcura; sons, Ernest (Tammy Oliva) Tabangcura, Dwight (Gloria Sanchez) Tabangcura; 4 grandchildren, Bryon (Malori) Tabangcura, Naomi (Andre Taylor) Tabangcura, Christopher Tabangcura, Britney Tabangcura; and 1 great granddaughter, Amelia Taylor.

Kenneth T. Tanouye, Jr.

SPONSORED VIDEO

December 20, 1964 – June 19, 2020

Kenneth T. Tanouye, Jr., 55, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on June 19, 2020, at his home, under the care of Hospice Maui, surrounded by family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1964, in Wailuku.

Because of COVID19, a celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held later.

Kenneth was the owner of KT Custom. He is survived by his friend, Shannon Sowers; mother, Irene Tanouye; children, Kelly Kahekili Tadashi Tanouye, Kalanihelemailuna Toshio Tanouye, Sierra Lily Nahelani Tanouye, Savana Marie Lokeleinani Tanouye, Harmony Ann Leilani Tanouye of Guernsey, Wyoming, Aliyah Lynn Kailani Tanouye of Guernsey, Wyoming; brother, Steven Tanouye, Kristopher Tanouye; sister, Glenda (Kaipo) Chong; hanai sister, Lorraine Dougher; 2 grandchildren, Karson Tanouye, Skylar Tanouye; and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.

Susan Wirtz

October 26, 1939 – June 18, 2020

Susan Wirtz, 80, of Wailuku passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on Oct. 26, 1939 in Massachusetts.

Susan is predeceased by her husband, Richard Wirtz. She is survived by her children, Amy (Alan) Hall, CJ (Shauna) Michaels, Anne Galko; brother, Bruce (Ellen) Godfrey; grandchildren, Rebekah Glaser, Rachel Snyder, Brienna Hall, Sarah Hall and Simcha Galko.

Private services will be held.

Virginia Ku’uipoaloha Nakoa Kahiamoe

August 22, 1937 – June 17, 2020

Virginia Ku’uipoaloha Nakoa Kahiamoe, 82, of Waiʻehu, Maui, peacefully passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1937 in Honolulu, Oʻahu.

She is survived by her sons, Moses “Moke” (Desiree) Kahiamoe, Jr., and Daniel (Rosie) Kahiamoe; siblings, Theodore (Buddy) Nakoa, Faith (Antonio) Distajo; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Virginia grew up in Palolo Valley. She loved to sew, make leis and dance hula. She graduated from Kaimuki High, was a member of Kaʻahumanu Society & Alu Like. She retired from Hale Makua as a cook where she worked for 23 years.

Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Private services will also be held at Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary on Oahu with burial to follow at Diamond Head Cemetery.