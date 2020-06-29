Maui will receive more than $4.77 million in new federal funding for extra academic support to low income students.

The funding is part of a larger $54 million appropriation for Hawai‘i K-12 schools to be used for teacher professional development, additional teachers, new technology and academic programs.

US Senator Brian Schatz who announced the funding said it will mean more resources for approximately 97,000 public school students in Hawai‘i who are enrolled in Title 1 schools.

Title I funding is the largest source of federal funding for elementary and secondary education in the country. The grants provide financial assistance to school districts for services that improve the teaching and learning of children at risk of not meeting academic achievement requirements. Based on a variety of factors such as per-pupil expenditures, poverty, and population estimates, Title I Grants are targeted to help students who reside in high concentration areas of children from low-income families.

Hawai‘i’s local education agencies expect to receive these funds by July 1st.

This year’s funding is an increase of $2,958,764 from the 2020 school year. The counties and grant fund amounts are as follows:

Hawai‘i County: $14,451,796

Honolulu County: $32,938,682

Kaua‘i County: $1,996,481

Maui County: $4,779,116.

In addition, Hawai‘i will receive $22,254 in Title I Part D Subpart grants. This funding is distributed to schools with high numbers or percentages of children and youth in locally operated juvenile correctional facilities, including facilities involved in community day programs.