South Kīhei Road between Wailana Place and Kaonoulu Street will be reopened to the public beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The temporary closure of South Kīhei Road began in May of this year and was needed to complete the construction of road infrastructure improvements associated with the Maui Bay Villas project.

The road improvements feature a landscaped median for greater separation between opposing lanes of traffic, 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of the road and a paved roadway. The completed work includes crosswalks with pedestrian signals, curbs, gutters and a concrete sidewalk on the makai side of the road. The sidewalk on the mauka side of the road remains under construction.

With the reopening of the road, the Kīhei Islander Route #10 will begin normal routing on Thursday, July 2, 2020, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced. The Kīhei Villager Route #15 remains suspended until further notice because of COVID-19 impacts.

The complimentary private shuttle service provided by the commercial property will end its service effective at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

In accordance with Mayor Michael Victorino’s Public Health Emergency Order regarding the wearing of face masks or coverings, the department would like to remind the riding public that the use of face masks or coverings is required when boarding as well as while riding the bus.

Due to COVID-19, bus passes are no longer available from the dispatcher at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center transit hub. All cash transactions for purchase of bus passes must be purchased from the bus drivers.

Maui Bus general fares are $2 per boarding and $4 for a daily pass. Monthly passes are also available.

For more information, call 270-7511 or send email to [email protected].