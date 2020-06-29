Traffic Investigation on Lahaina Bypass:

(Update: 11:24 a.m. 6.29.20) The Lahaina Bypass is now OPEN. The road was closed for a little over an hour while police conducted a traffic investigation in the area.

(Update: 11 a.m. 6.29.20) Lahaina Bypass closure is now extended from Kai Hele Kū Steet to Lahainaluna Road due to a traffic investigation. Please Avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

(10:12 a.m. 6.29.20) Lahaina Bypass is closed between Hōkiokio Place and Kai Hele Kū Street due to a Traffic Investigation. Please Avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Traffic Warning Lahaina.

(10:36 a.m. 6.29.20) The traffic lights at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street are flashing due to a downed pole. Please use caution.

Traffic Accident in “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Hwy:

(8:41 a.m. June 29) Maui police remain on the scene of a traffic accident near McGreggor Point on the Honoapiʻilani Highway. The accident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. and is moved to the side. Motorists can expect delays.