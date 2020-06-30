The County of Maui announced a summer youth program in partnership with Maui Family YMCA that begins next Monday, July 6, 2020.

There are still many openings available for the program.

Families will pay no more than $40 total for their children to participate. The program is subsidized by the County and is open to children ages 4 to 12 years old.

Families can also pay $10 per week and do not need a YMCA membership to sign up.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our goal was to launch a program that could be financially accessible to all of our working families,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “I strongly encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity, which provides a safe place for keiki to learn and play outside of the home.”

Parents can register their children for the summer youth program at www.mauiymca.org/day-camps/

Sites families can register for include:

War Memorial Gym

Eddie Tam Gym

South Maui Community Park Gym

Additional sites that may open based on increased demand:

Wailuku Gym

Lahaina Civic Center Gym and Amphitheater

Kaunakakai Gym (Molokaʻi)

Mitchell Pauole Center Main Hall (Molokaʻi)

The YMCA is recruiting employees for the program and anyone interested should email Brian Kawamoto [email protected] or visit www.mauiymca.org/wp-content/uploads/Employment-Application.pdf. The YMCA can also be reached at (808) 242-9007.

The summer youth program is funded by CARES Act funding through a public-private partnership.

YMCA is a national organization with experience in childcare as well as specialized training in COVID-19 health and safety precautions. YMCA will be following sanitation guidelines, conducting temperature checks, maintaining physical distancing and other requirements provided by the DOH and CDC.

The County’s Early Childhood Resource Center has also been coordinating childcare service for essential workers and those returning to the workforce through PATCH (People Attentive to Children) Maui. Those in need of childcare for children under the age of 6 may contact PATCH Maui at 242-9232 or email [email protected] Workers may also call the County at 242-1608 or email [email protected]