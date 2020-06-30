June 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 30, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 30, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

