Maui police responded to 7 burglaries, 6 vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 21 to June 27, 2020.

Burglaries remained the same from the week before. Vehicle thefts decreased 14 percent from the week before when 7 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins rose 67 percent from the week before, when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Monday, June 22, 10 a.m.: 1-100 Block of S Honokala Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, June 23, 12:05 p.m.: 4317 Waha Pl., Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Hāna:

Friday, June 26, 2:08 p.m.: 400 Alalele Pl., Hāna at Hāna Airport. Non-residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Friday, June 26, 11:03 a.m.: 3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at Hot Island Glass. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Waikapū:

Thursday, June 25, 5:42 p.m.: 6 Lehuapueo Pl., Waikapū. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 22, 12:06 p.m.: 1987 Kalaiwi Pl., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, June 25, 11:03 a.m.: 33 Waipono Ln., Wailuku at Hale Makana. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, June 21, 9 p.m.: 1090 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Safeway Hoʻokele. Honda, grey.

Lahaina:

Sunday, June 21, 3:23 a.m.: Front Street/Shaw Street, Lahaina. Black Polaris.

Maʻalaea:

Tuesday, June 23, 7:24 a.m.: 200 Block of Hauʻoli Street, Maʻalaea at Hono Kai Condos. Mazda, red.

Tuesday, June 23, 4:07 p.m.: 200 Block of Hauʻoli Street, Maʻalaea at Hono Kai Condos. Ford, gold.

Tuesday, June 23, 5:06 p.m.: 200 Block of Hauʻoli Street, Maʻalaea at Hono Kai Condos. Dodge, white.



Nāpili:

Thursday, June 25, 8:21 p.m.: 4400 Block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Nāpili at Kahana Gateway Apartments. Hyundai, silver.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Thursday, June 25, 3:34 p.m.: 100 Block of Kealohilani Street, Kahului. Ford, white.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, June 23, 9:43 a.m.: 2201 Piʻilani Hwy., Kīhei at KPD Piʻilani Hwy. Kia, white.

Kula:

Saturday, June 27, 10:49 p.m.: 200 Block of Kulamalu Circle, Kula. Nissan, white.

Saturday, June 27, 10:49 p.m.: 200 Block of Kulamalu Circle, Kula. Hyundai, silver.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, June 24, 8:41 a.m.: 3900 Block of Kahekili Highway, Lahaina at Nakalele Blowhole. Mercedes-Benz, black.

Wednesday, June 24, 3:11 p.m.: 100 Block of Kenui Street, Lahaina. Ford, green.

Saturday, June 27, 7:51 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Nissan, white.

Nāpili:

Tuesday, June 23, 3:14 p.m.: 3500 Block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Honokowai Kauhale. Toyota, green.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, June 22, 12:30 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Toyota, light blue.

Wailuku: