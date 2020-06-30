Maui Tropical Plantation Announces Indefinite Closure

June 30, 2020, 11:02 AM HST · Updated June 30, 11:08 AM
Wendy Osher · 1 Comment
×

Waikapū landscape from the Maui Tropical Plantation.

By Wendy Osher

The Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū announced this morning its indefinite closure amid ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company’s phone recording, the closure includes: the Mill House Restaurant, Mill House Resting Café, the Rolling Mill Food Truck, Maui Chef’s Table and the Plantation grounds.

A posting on social media today asks the public to stay tuned for information regarding the Plantation Store’s Final Summer Sale.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The message further states that the Plantation looks forward to reopening in the future, but did not have a specific projected date in mind.

Maui Now reached out to company representatives for further information on economic impacts, extent of furloughs or lay offs and further details about the impending closure.

*This post will be updated as more information is received. Please check back. 

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments