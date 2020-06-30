By Wendy Osher

The Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū announced this morning its indefinite closure amid ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company’s phone recording, the closure includes: the Mill House Restaurant, Mill House Resting Café, the Rolling Mill Food Truck, Maui Chef’s Table and the Plantation grounds.

A posting on social media today asks the public to stay tuned for information regarding the Plantation Store’s Final Summer Sale.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The message further states that the Plantation looks forward to reopening in the future, but did not have a specific projected date in mind.

Maui Now reached out to company representatives for further information on economic impacts, extent of furloughs or lay offs and further details about the impending closure.

*This post will be updated as more information is received. Please check back.