A new gender option is now available for State IDs, driver’s licenses, and commercial driver’s licenses that allows the public to apply, renew, or obtain a duplicate credential and select “X” or “Not Specified” in the gender category instead of the binary “M” (Male) or “F” (Female).

The ability to modify these credentials takes effect today and was authorized by Act 148, Session Laws of Hawaii (SLH) 2019.

“We appreciate the work of LGBT advocates, law makers, and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Information Technology to make this happen,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director Ed Sniffen in a press release announcement. “Thanks to the coordination and cooperation of our partners we are able to recognize transgender and other individuals while keeping our REAL ID compliant status.”

There is no additional documentation requirement necessary when selecting the new gender “X” designation when applying for a new, renewal or duplicate driver’s license or state identification card. New forms with the “X” choice will be effective and uploaded on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/ highways/library/motor- vehicle-safety-office/ July 1.

Availability of driver’s licensing and other in-person services varies by county. All Maui County Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing locations are open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOTE: All driver’s license, State ID, and instructional permit holders in good standing with credentials that expired between March 16, 2020 through June 30, 2020, may continue to legally drive the same licensed class of motor vehicle (e.g., cars, motorcycles, mopeds, etc.) until Sept. 30, 2020.