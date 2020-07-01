The state’s mandatory interisland travel and health form can now be submitted online within 24 hours of flight departure.

State officials say this upgrade adds efficiency to the passenger verification process, helps save travelers time and allows information to enter the database in real-time. The form includes health and contact information needed to trace close contacts should a passenger become ill.

Ticketed passengers are encouraged to visit the Hawai‘i Department of Health travel website to find the digital fillable travel and health form.

Once all the required questions have been completed and it is signed and submitted, the passenger will receive an email with a QR code. They should bring the code with them to the airport, either on an electronic device (preferred) or printed. The form may not be completed or submitted outside of the 24-hour time frame. (Please note: certain browsers such as Safari and Explorer are slow loading and Chrome is best for this particular application).

When passengers arrive at the airport they are asked to check in to their flight and obtain a boarding pass (if they haven’t already done so) and drop off any checked luggage. Passengers will then proceed to a passenger verification and screening station located before Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, where they will have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees.

Passengers without elevated temperatures will submit their QR code to an airport representative who will scan it with an iPad to verify the information. Travelers can also download the form in advance, fill it out and print it, and bring it with them to the airport or fill it out at the airport. The passenger’s mobile phone will be called in front of them, to ensure it rings and the screener will verify the address provided on the form matches the passenger’s government issued identification.

Passengers with a temperature of 100.4 or above are not allowed to fly. Certain other individuals will receive an additional assessment and will have the opportunity to have a nasal swab sample taken at the airport, which will be delivered to an off-site DOH lab to be tested for COVID-19. Feeling symptomatic (other than a fever) and having the swab sample taken does not necessarily mean the person cannot travel. However, the form will allow DOH to contact the person should their test result be positive.

Once the information is verified and the passenger has successfully completed the process they can proceed to the TSA checkpoint. The mandatory travel and health forms must be submitted by each passenger, including minors. It must be submitted before each interisland flight, even if flights are on the same day. Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time and arrive at the airport with enough time to complete the passenger verification process, pass through security checkpoints and arrive at their assigned gate prior to departure.

The Governor’s Office, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Department of Health, Department of Transportation, Department of the Attorney General, Office of Enterprise Technology Services and all four counties coordinated to help with the development and implementation of the new digital resource. The system was developed by Esri and utilizes its ArcGIS platform.

The State lifted the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers on June 16. As of today, Aloha United Way 2-1-1 will field questions regarding the interisland travel form. They will not be able to answer questions about domestic or international travel.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving into Hawaiʻi from out-of-state remains in effect through July 31. On Aug. 1, travelers arriving from out-of-state will have the option of completing a pre-travel COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure as an alternative to the mandatory quarantine. Travelers would be responsible for the cost of the test and specifics related to the pre-travel testing program are still being finalized. Those who opt out of the test will still have to carry out the full two-week quarantine upon arrival.