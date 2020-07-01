State Representative Angus McKelvey of Maui announced that the state will be moving forward with a “much-needed project” to repair and replace the Lahainaluna High School track and field surface with the release of the money to advance the project.

“I want to thank the Governor for expeditiously releasing the funds, so these important athletic areas can be improved and made safe for the ‘ōpio and staff,” McKelvey said.

According to the lawmaker, the $2 million in funding will encompass the design and construction of the repair and, where necessary, the replacement of various segments of the track and field surfaces, including portions that were damaged by wildfires.

“The community is obviously anxious for these renovations to begin, and getting these funds released is the next key step after we secured the money during the previous legislative session,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey added that the project must now be go through the procurement process where the Department of Education can identify a suitable contractor “so the actual work can move ahead quickly.”