Today marks 14 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state, according to new data compiled by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Yesterday’s 2,424 passenger total was the highest number of out-of-state arrivals to Hawai‘i since the quarantine began, but the numbers are still considerably down from last year – when 35,000 passengers arrived per day.

A total of 754 visitors and 516 residents were part of the incoming passengers aboard 24 arriving flights.

On Maui, there were 226 passengers arriving on three trans-Pacific flights. This included 79 visitors, 82 returning residents, 38 individuals seeking to relocate to Hawai‘i, nine military members and 18 crew members.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out-of-state on Wednesday, but does not reflect interisland travel, which is tallied separately by a different department.