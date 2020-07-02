+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Inc. has reopened with a sweet opportunity for Hawaiʻi residents. The chocolate company is offering kama’āina and their families deals for in-person tastings at its retail store in Lahaina.

The company is Hawaiʻi’s largest farm-to-bar chocolate factory, which is 100%, powered by the sun.

MKEC was founded in 2015 by former biotech entrepreneur and full-time west Maui resident Dr. Gunars Valkirs, with the goal of growing and making some of the world’s finest chocolate right here on Maui and then returning 100% of net profits in cooperation with its wholesale corporate partners to Maui charities and the nonprofit community.

“Getting people to taste the chocolate is our number one priority,” said Dr. Valkirs. “One bite and I know they will realize it’s world-class chocolate, made right here on Maui, and they’ll want to buy it and support us as a local, small business.”

Kuʻia Estate’s Made In Maui farm-to-bar process can be explored through the following options:

In Person Taking Options:

13-Flavor Tasting includes five-gram piecesof Kuʻia Estateʻs single-orgin chocolates using cacao sourced from a single-family estate in Ecuador, and Kuʻia Estateʻs 2020 Limited Release single-origin chocolate using cacao that is 100% grown on our Lahaina farm. Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Maui Food Bank. In addition, the chocolate factory is an official Maui Food Bank donation site.

10-Flavor Tasting includes five-gram pieces of Kuʻiaʻs Estateʻs single-origin chocolates using cacao sourced from a single-family estate in Ecuador, and Kuʻia Estateʻs 2020 Limited Release single-origin chocolate using cacao that is 100% grown on our Lahaina farm. Cost is $5 per person for kamaʻāina (normally $10). Tasting fee will be credited towards the purchase of chocolate or merchandise in the on-site retail store.

5-Flavor Tasting includes five-gram pieces pieces of Kuʻia Estateʻs single-origin chocolate. Tasting is complimentary (normally $5) for kamaʻāina.

Virtual Tastings:

These interactive live sessions bring the chocolate experience to guests in the comfort of their own home. For a complete virtual tasting experience, guests are encouraged to purchase chocolate at mauichocolate.com then register for a complimentary virtual tasting in which chocolate experts will guide participants through the various flavor profiles. Chocolate purchase is not required to participate in the virtual tasting.

The Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Retail Store and Factory is located at 78 Ulupono St., Suite 1, in Lahaina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone number 844-844-5842 (KUIA).

The company crafts Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, from cacao grown locally on its 50-acre farm: and Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, from cacao sourced from a single-origin family farm in Ecuador and in the rainforests of Amazonian Brazil.