Missing Person: Woman Last Seen in Kīhei Area of MauiJuly 2, 2020, 7:05 AM HST · Updated July 2, 8:32 AM 7 Comments
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Alexandra Cameron, who was reported missing.
Cameron was last seen at around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Kīhei area of Maui, operating a 2007 silver Jeep Liberty, bearing license plate LEZ-656.
Cameron is described as 33 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may also have a small black dog with her.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cameron or her vehicle is asked to call police dispatch at (808) 244-6400. If its an emergency, call 9-1-1.
