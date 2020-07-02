Missing Person: Woman Last Seen in Kīhei Area of Maui

July 2, 2020, 7:05 AM HST · Updated July 2, 8:32 AM
7 Comments
Alexandra Cameron. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Alexandra Cameron, who was reported missing.

Cameron was last seen at around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Kīhei area of Maui, operating a 2007 silver Jeep Liberty, bearing license plate LEZ-656.

Cameron is described as 33 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may also have a small black dog with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cameron or her vehicle is asked to call police dispatch at (808) 244-6400. If its an emergency, call 9-1-1.

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 7 )
