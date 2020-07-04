Maui’s new country music station, K-Country, FM 106.1 and AM 550 hosts a four hour special total enttield “Celebrate the USA,” in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

The special is hosted by country singer Jon Pardi, who has had 10 chart-topping songs, including “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.”

Celebrate the USA will feature some of today’s hottest country songs from Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more along with remembrances of Fourth of July celebrations from stars like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dustin Lynch Kelsea Ballerini and more.

“Celebrate the USA is the perfect soundtrack to your July 4th backyard barbecue,” said K-Country Program Director Ed Kanoi.

It’s the first of many country mucic specials to come on the new Maui station. The special airs today, Saturday, July 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., and will replay on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.