July 04, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 4, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 4, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Independence Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Independence Day: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 69. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
