July 05, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 5, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 5, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
