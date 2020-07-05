There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead