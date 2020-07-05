On Saturday at 7:59 p.m., Melvin R. Johnson Jr. was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

Johnson is a 25-year veteran with the Maui Police Department and currently assigned to the Wailuku Criminal Investigative Division.

Johnson was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Officials say details of the incident are still under investigation.

Johnson was released after posting $1,000 bail.

MPD will also be conducting an internal investigation into this matter.

“Chief Tivoli Faaumu would like the public to know that he holds his officers accountable for their actions, on and off duty. This is an on-going investigation and every person who is arrested is entitled to Due Process,” a press release from the Maui Police Department read.