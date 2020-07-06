July 06, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 6, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 6, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south southeast wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light northeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov