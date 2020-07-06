There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south southeast wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light northeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

