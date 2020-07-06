The Maui Police Department made multiple DUI arrests over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Officers made 10 arrests for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII), and two arrests for Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Traffic Officers also towed 10 vehicles related to OVUII arrests.

Any vehicle that was not towed under the new County ordinance had disabling damages due to a motor vehicle crash, or there was a sober passenger able to legally drive the vehicle.

In total, the Maui Police Department conducted 15 separate checkpoints countywide screening 1331 vehicles from Thursday July 3 to Sunday, July 5. There were zero alcohol/drug impaired driving fatalities over the July 4th holiday.

Among those arrested was Christian Kalalau Johnson, 21, of Wailuku. Police say that on July 4, 2020 at 12:20 a.m., Kalalau Johnson was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint located at Haleakalā Highway and Hāna Highway.

During the screening, police say the man was found to have signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. In the course of arresting Kalalau Johnson, police say the man assaulted two officers causing minor injuries to both officers. Police say both officers received treatment for their injuries and were able to immediately return to work.

Kalalau Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged for Operating a Vehicle Under The influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII), Resisting Arrest, and two counts of assault against a police officer. Bail was set at $3,200.

As of July 5, 2020 Maui County Police have made 262 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) arrests with 13 Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant for a total of 275 total year to date arrests, compared to 280 the same time last year.

In the State of Hawaii, an OVUII arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual OVUII one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.