+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Blackstone fund owned hotels, today announced they are joining forces to donate $100,000 in support of Maui Food Bank’s efforts to help families coping with the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resorts will host drive-through food distribution events in South and West Maui on Friday, July 10, where employee volunteers will organize and distribute approximately 2,000 care packages.

“Caring for one another is a community effort,” said JP Oliver, managing director, Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. “Thanks to the generosity of our owner, Blackstone, we are all able to come together to provide vitally-needed food to Maui families. We are also sincerely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to help us prepare and distribute these care packages later this week.”

“We recognize that even though the state is slowly reopening, the basic need to put food on the table for one’s family has never been greater,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. “We are pleased that these acts of aloha will provide direct and immediate relief for our local community.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Since March 2020, the Food Bank has distributed more than two million pounds of food to those in need.

“The face of hunger is continually changing in our island community. The majority of people Maui Food Bank now serves have never had to ask for food assistance before,” said Richard Yust, executive director for the Maui Food Bank. “We are grateful for the generosity of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and Grand Wailea for sponsoring and hosting food distributions in West and South Maui. The Food Bank could not fulfill its mission to help the hungry without the support of community partnerships.”

Volunteers from the resorts will be handing out boxes filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, chicken and more. More information on the food distributions is provided below.

South Maui Community Food Distribution

Date: Friday, July 10, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, Porte Cochere – 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr

West Maui Community Food Distribution

Date: Friday, July 10, 2020

Time: Starting at 9 a.m.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Porte Cochere – 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr, Lahaina