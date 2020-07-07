Two affordable housing projects on Maui–Kahului Lani Phase I in Kahului and Kaiwahine Village in Kīhei–opened amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Maui has been hit the hardest during this pandemic with the highest unemployment rate in the state,” said Governor David Ige said in a press release announcement from the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation. “The need for affordable housing has never been greater and we commend everyone who worked through these challenging times to make these completions possible,” he said.

A small private blessing was held for Kahului Lani, Phase I, an 82-unit rental located near the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. Rents range from $470 to $875 per month for seniors over 55 years of age. The project was developed by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation Hale Mahaolu is the property manager for the projects and 82 additional units in Phase II are expected to be completed by early 2021.

Residents began moving into Kawaihine Village in Kīhei, Maui in May. The 120 homes are being rented to households earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income with rents starting at $510 for a two-bedroom unit and $571 for a three-bedroom unit.

Ikaika ʻOhana developed the project in South Maui where high construction costs have limited development in the area. A blessing is planned for a later date.

Both projects received financial assistance from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Rental Housing Revolving Fund and Hula Mae Multi-Family Bond programs administered by the state’s Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

Kahului Lani Phase I received $14.3m in LIHTC, $19.6m in HMMF bonds and a $16.5m RHRF loan. Kaiwahine Village received $18.7m in LIHTC, $20.6m in HMMF bonds and $20m in RHRF assistance.

“Now more than ever, construction plays a critical role in creating jobs while also filling the pre-existing need for more affordable housing,” said Denise Iseri-Matsubara, interim executive director of the HHFDC, “We need to make sure we’re doing all that we can to keep projects in the pipeline on track to keep production going and help our economy recover.”

PIPELINE MAUI PROJECTS

Project Name Location No. of Units and Type Estimated Delivery Hale Mahaolu Ewalu II Pukalani 22 (senior rental) 2020 Kahului Lani I Kahului 82 (senior rental) 2020 Kaiwahine Village Kīhei 120 (family rental) 2020 Kenolio Apartments Kīhei 186 (family rental) 2021/2022 Kahului Emergency Housing Kahului 12 (transitional housing) 2021/2022 Kahului Lani II Kahului 82 (senior rental) 2021/2022 Kaiauli O Kupuohi Lahaina 88 (family rental) 2021/2022 Wailuku Apartments Wailuku 324 ( 195 affordable) 2022/2023

Since its inception in 2006, the HHFDC has facilitated the development of 10,140 workforce/affordable units statewide and currently has a production plan to add 8,133 more units over the next four years.