Philippine Consulate Cancels Maui Mobile Outreach for the Year

July 8, 2020, 2:51 PM HST · Updated July 8, 2:51 PM
Maui County’s Immigrant Services Division has been informed that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu has canceled its mobile outreaches for the remainder of 2020.

An in-person appointment at the consulate’s office in Honolulu will be required for services such as passport renewals and dual citizenship applications.

For further announcements or to schedule an appointment for services, visit www.philippineshonolulu.org. The 2021 outreach schedule for Maui has not yet been released.

For more information or to pick-up applications, call Maui County Immigrant Services Division at (808) 270-7791.

