Motorists are advised of possible delays on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea for the Honoapiʻilani Highway Resurfacing project which extends from Keanu Street to Kūihelani Highway.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notes that daytime and nighttime closures will be needed for the resurfacing, with day work beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2020, and night work beginning Monday, July 20, 2020.

Day work – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (begins July 15)

Day work location is Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kūihelani Highway and North Kīhei Road. Planned work involves lane shifts, lane closures, possible alternating traffic control (contraflow), and/or detours. When traffic is detoured to increase safety at the job site and improve efficiency of material delivery, northbound traffic heading toward Wailuku will be detoured to Kūihelani Highway while southbound traffic will remain on Honoapiʻilani Highway. A map of the detour is available here.

Night work – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (begins July 20)

Night work location is Honoapiʻilani Highway between North Kīhei Road and the road to Māʻalaea Boat Harbor. Planned work involves lane shifts, lane closures and possible alternating traffic control (contraflow).

The detour, increased work hours, and night work is expected to reduce the length of time needed for this resurfacing project by approximately 50-percent and will reduce the repaving from six weeks of roadwork down to three weeks.

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously through the work zone, follow the directions of flagmen, and to allow additional time to pass through the area.