The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations released updated unemployment insurance claims information Thursday.

The report shows the State paid more than $2 billion in benefits since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 1, 2020.

The department’s operations continue to resolve common issues, such as incorrect deposit information supplied by claimants, claim backdate issues, separation from work that requires investigation, and more.

One major issue preventing claimants from receiving benefits is the use of devices with out-of-state IPs (Internet Protocol address) or Virtual Private Network (VPN) software. Benefits are stopped when it appears claimants are filing outside of Hawaiʻi so claimants should allow the system to detect their location when filing certifications.