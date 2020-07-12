“Lei Nāhonoapiʻilani: Nā Mele Hou,” is the second installment of mele written for the storied places of West Maui. The concert is set to release on the Facebook Live series, “Mele Huliāmahi”, produced by Kanaeokana and Kāhuli Leo Le‘a. Free and open to the public amid the fluctuating developments of COVID-19, viewers can hear the music and learn the stories behind them from the comfort and safety of their home.

The virtual concert will air on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and will feature Cody Pueo Pata, Zachary & Nicholas Lum, Kamakakēhau Fernandez, Pono Murray, Kuikawā, Max Angel Bacerra, Jeff Au Hoy, Mark Palakiko and Nā Wai ʻEhā. For viewing at a later date, the video will remain posted to Kanaeokana’s video archive on Facebook.

“The program takes a unique look at the stories of West Maui through newly-composed mele – Hawaiian songs. Added to the well-known mele of old are these new compositions that touch nearly every ahupua‘a in the West Maui districts,” said Zachary Lum, producer, and one-third of the musical group Keauhou. “This project is the gift that keeps on giving – these songs are just a few of so many in the recently published songbook, “Lei Nāhonoapiʻilani”, a project that my brother, Nicholas, and I had the privilege of compiling.”

This new album, “Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani: Nā Mele Hou”, is available for purchase here.

The first album, “Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani: Songs for West Maui” is up for “Compilation Album of the Year” for this year’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The albums and songbook are available online at Kamehameha Publishing’s website.

This episode of “Mele Huliāmahi” is made possible by Kanaeokana, Kāhuli Leo Le‘a North Beach-West Maui Benefit Fund, Inc. and HK West Maui Community Fund.

For more information and updates, click here.