Gov. David Ige has appointed Bennette Misalucha to fill the late Sen. Breene Harimoto’s state Senate seat. State Senate District 16 includes Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Halawa, and Pearl Harbor.

Sen. Harimoto died while in office on June 18, 2020.

“Bennette is a long-time member of our community, and she understands the current issues and challenges we face. I know she will ably represent the residents in this district until the new senator is elected in November,” said Gov. David Ige.

Misalucha is a community leader in Hawaiʻi who has held key executive positions in banking, marketing, public policy, and community outreach sectors. She has owned her own business strategy and communications company since 2008. Prior to this, she was Vice President and Regional Director for Government and Community Relations for Actus Lend Lease, and she spent more than 16 years in banking where she fulfilled a variety of responsibilities. Her last role was in Corporate Banking as a Senior Vice President and Senior Manager at Central Pacific Bank. Early in her career, Bennette spent seven years in the media world as a reporter, writer and news producer, both locally (KHON Channel 2 News) and in the Philippines.

Misalucha is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and an honors graduate of the Bank Administration Institute’s Graduate School of Retail Bank Management (based at the University of Wisconsin in Madison). She also attended two years of Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

“I am humbled by this opportunity, as service to others has been my lifelong calling. My great desire is to continue the meaningful work that Sen. Breene Harimoto has started. I think our community deserves no less,” said Misalucha.

Misalucha will take office once the state senate qualifies her and administers the oath of office.