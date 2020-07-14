July 14, 2020 Surf ForecastJuly 14, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 14, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com