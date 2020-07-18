UH Maui to Host Virtual Open House

July 18, 2020
The University of Hawai’i Maui College will host a series of virtual Open Houses via ZOOM. This will be a first of its kind, helping students explore UHMC offerings for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Open Houses will be held on Wednesday, July 22, and July 29 at 5 p.m.

For more information and registration, call (808) 984-3700 or click here.

The Open House will begin with a 30-40 minute overview of UHMC and will highlight certain short- term certificate and associate degree programs, including Certified Nursing Assistant, Early Childhood Education, Business, Cyber Security, and fast-track workforce training programs.

Those interested in informational sessions regarding applications, registration, financial aid, academic advising, and student support may participate in breakout rooms with a moderator.

Question & Answer and one-on-one consultations will also be available.

