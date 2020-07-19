July 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

July 19, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 19, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

