Maui DMV Update: Safety Check and Road Test Information
July 19, 2020
The State announced that all safety check certificates and stickers that expired prior to June 1, 2020, will remain valid until Aug. 31, 2020.
- All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date. For example: If your safety check expires on Dec. 31, 2020, then it will still be good until March 31, 2021.
Maui Road Tests
- The County of Maui continues to consult with the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association union and Corp Counsel attorneys on implementing protective measures for County road test examiners. Department officials say their primary concern is for the health and safety of the public and County employees. Further information will be provided when more details and a start date for the road test in available in the future.