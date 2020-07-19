The State announced that all safety check certificates and stickers that expired prior to June 1, 2020, will remain valid until Aug. 31, 2020.

All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date. For example: If your safety check expires on Dec. 31, 2020, then it will still be good until March 31, 2021.

Maui Road Tests