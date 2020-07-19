Timelapse Video of Comet NEOWISE Setting Behind Maui’s Haleakalā

July 19, 2020, 1:26 PM HST · Updated July 19, 1:32 PM
27 Comments
W. M. Keck Observatory Staff Astronomer Josh Walawender captured images of the Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) during twilight on Friday, July 17, 2020 from Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi Island and created this incredible timelapse.

The video shows the comet setting, with Haleakalā on Maui in the background and the west slope of Maunakea in the foreground.

These images/timelapse sequences were not taken with Keck Observatory telescopes on Maunakea; Walawender captured the comet from Mauna Loa using his personal camera.

More about this comet at his blog here.

