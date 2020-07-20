The Construction Industry of Maui (CIM), a trade council of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, announced its two scholarship recipients for 2020. This year each recipient was awarded $15,000.

Sarah Sakakihara, a Senior at Maui High holds a 4.14 GPA, is the president of the school’s marching band, a volunteer at Iao Intermediate, a member of the MIL tennis team and is a 3-time state qualifier of Hawaii History Day and National History Day projects. Sarah’s interest in civil engineering began in 2017 when she wrote a research paper for National History Day following the theme “Conflict and Compromise”. Her submission detailed the construction and controversy of the H-3 freeway demonstrating the need for the government to listen and practice sensitive awareness to community and culture. She has been accepted to schools of Engineering at the University of Washington, Cal Poly, UC Irvine, UC Davis, and Santa Clara.

Dylan Nakagawa, a senior at Kamehameha, holds a 3.91 GPA, volunteers with the Maui Humane Society, and was the captain of the school soccer team. Dylan has exemplified his passion for teamwork and problem-solving in the classroom and on the soccer field. He has worked as an intern with Goodfellow Brothers and there he has found passion in civil construction along with the teamwork and leadership it demands. Dylan will be attending the Oregon Institute of Technology’s Civil Engineering program.

“Our scholarship celebration banquet to recognize and honor these all-stars is unfortunately postponed, but will eventually happen. The CIM is extremely proud of these recipients and all applicants. We will continue to foster young bright minds and their pursuit of higher education. We hope their hearts lead them home to Maui,” a press release read.

This is the third year of scholarships provided by the Construction Industry of Maui, a trade council of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. The scholarship is in memoriam of the late Bob Poulson of Arita Poulson.