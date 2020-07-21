July 21, 2020 Surf ForecastJuly 21, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 21, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com