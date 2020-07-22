July 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

July 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 22, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

