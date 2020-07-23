A 41-year-old Kahului man was arrested Thursday morning for allegations that include:

second degree attempted murder;

felony abuse of a family or household member with physical injury, involving strangulation;

felony abuse of a family or household member with physical injury, in the presence of a minor; and

first degree terroristic threatening.

Police say the 41-year-old female victim, also of Kahului, was treated at the Maui Memorial Medical Center for life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains in police custody and is awaiting formal charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.